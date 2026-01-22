The Legend Returns to Arctic Cat – ROGER SKIME’s BACK!

The iconic snowmobile guru, Roger Skime returns as an ambassador to Arctic Cat. Skime is well known at Arctic Cat and in the entire snowmobile world for his unbelievable 57-year career at Arctic Cat.

Over his 57-year tenure at Cat, Skime was a key player for engineering, design, test rider and passion for the various types of Team Arctic Race Teams. It’s a natural and proper fit to see Roger back with the revived enthusiasm of the green team.

Skime began his unbelievable 57-year career at Arctic Cat in 1962 as employee number 5. He made his way up the ladder from only a “summer job” as a teenager to VP of Engineering. Retiring in 2018 in his mid 70s, it’s a huge boost for Arctic Cat to have this much loved and respected icon back.

Thrilled about his return, Skime commented, “There was a lot of concern and stress about the brand, and I was communicating with Brad (Arctic Cat’s President & CEO) every so often saying, ‘Brad, go get a hold of this thing, get it back on track.’ Now I just couldn’t be happier, because there isn’t a better guy to do that than Brad Darling.”

Welcome back Roger!