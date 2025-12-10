Breaking News – Full OFSC Trail Network To Be Restored Thanks to Historic $4.9M Investment by the Government of Ontario

The OFSC is thrilled to share great news for organized snowmobiling in Ontario. Thanks to a historic $4.9M investment by the Government of Ontario ($3.9M in new funding, $1M in infrastructure funding already allocated), Ontario’s snowmobile trail network can be restored in full for the 2025–26 season, as it was at the end of last season (30,000+KM). This investment reflects the importance of our system to communities, the economic impact of our trails, and the tremendous effort that has gone into ensuring snowmobiling remains a cornerstone of winter in this province. Looking beyond this season, this investment represents the first step in plans that will ensure the long-term sustainability of a trail network of this size in Ontario.

Over the next few weeks, Clubs will be hard at work doing trail prep, signage, pre-season maintenance on grooming equipment, and securing land use permissions. The OFSC Interactive Trail Guide will update in real-time as land-use permissions are secured for entire trail segments!

Snowmobiling in Ontario runs on three things: volunteers, landowners, and permit revenue. Contact your club to volunteer, respect our landowners, and buy a permit!

Working together, the future of snowmobiling in Ontario is strong.

Buy Your Permit Day: Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs