Arctic Cat Unleashes a Dominant Group of Cross-Country Racers for 2025–26

As winter grips the Snowbelt, Arctic Cat is once again primed to dominate the cross-country scene. A powerful lineup of Team Arctic racers—ranging from proven champions to rising young talents—will charge into the 2025–26 season aboard the race-bred Arctic Cat ZR 600 R-XC, each chasing championship glory while helping shape the snowmobiles of the future.

Cross-country competition remains the truest test of real-world performance, mirroring how riders use their sleds: carving tight trails, hammering ditches and skimming lakebeds. That connection between consumer and competitor has long fueled Arctic Cat’s engineering legacy—and it continues this season with an impressive roster ready to prove the capability of the Catalyst-based ZR platform.

A Loaded Roster on the Cor PowerSports Circuit

In the Upper Midwest, Team Arctic’s presence across the Cor PowerSports circuit is formidable.

Pro Class contenders include:

Matt Feil

Jesse Hallstrom

Zach Herfindahl

Ben Langaas

In Pro Women’s:

Gabby Hallstrom

Rachel Wimpfheimer

Frankie Omang

Semi-Pro drivers include:

Kegan Houser

Derek Kloety

Austin Kody

Brady Wadena

Elliot Clark

Braden Sillerud

Marcus Moldashal returns to tackle the new Semi-Pro Improved class.

In the Sport class, Kyle Quesenberry leads a wave of former Juniors stars including Trig Anderson, Rielly Clark, Brady Wimpfheimer, and Axle Amsdon.

Watch for Braden Diesen stepping up to the Juniors and Expert classes, while Kynsie Diesen remains a strong force in the Jr. Boys and Girls divisions.

Veterans Todd Seaverson (Masters champion) and multi-class racer Jon Arneson also return for another season.

Supporting all of them is the factory Arctic Cat race trailer, providing full tech and mechanical support at every Cor round.

Beyond the Midwest

Team Arctic’s reach extends far beyond the heartland.

In the Northeast, the ZR 600 R-XC will be a familiar sight at the front of the pack, piloted by top Pro talent including:

TJ Leach

Adam Levi

Ken Murphy

Ian Smith

Brock Young

Michael Young

From Quebec’s competitive terrain to the extreme wilderness of Alaska, Team Arctic racers are set to shine—most notably Wyatt Halek-Hooper and Adam Stafford, who will battle in the legendary Iron Dog Pro Class.

A Season Set for Snow, Speed, and Surging Momentum

“We have a strong group competing in all classes on the Cor PowerSports circuit this season, and a great schedule ahead,” said Mike Kloety, Team Arctic Race Manager. “With winter arriving early and more snow on the way, we’re expecting more full-terrain races—exactly where the Catalyst chassis shows its true advantage.”

Kloety also points to growing excitement in the Northeast.

“The emerging XC circuits out East—especially the Adirondack series—are gaining real momentum. With the racers we have in place, we’re looking forward to helping that series continue to build.”