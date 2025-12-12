Ski-Doo Racers Set to Light the Wick at the ISOC Snocross Season Opener in Ironwood, MI

The 2025–26 ISOC Snocross season launches this weekend in Ironwood, Michigan, and Ski-Doo competitors are ready to storm the track with the proven power of the MXZ 600RS E-TEC and have one of the deepest talent rosters in the sport. From returning champions to hungry young riders moving up the ranks, Ski-Doo enters the season with momentum—and plenty of storylines to watch.

Riders & Teams to Watch

The majority of Ski-Doo athletes return for 2026, bringing continuity and experience to the lineup. With several standout racers advancing into higher divisions, the big question across multiple classes becomes: Who’s next?

Partial Team Lineup

Team Pro Pro Lite Pro Women Sport Warnert Racing Jordan Lebel Dylan Lebel Naeli Lebel Tavin Knudson Schuering Speed Sports Anson Scheele Brandon Nelson — Jimmy Stanisisch Thene Racing Crayden Dillon — — — Francis Pelletier Tanner Johnson — — Lawrence Eeg Skogquist Racing Team Gustav Sahlsten Drew Freeland — Brady Freeland One Three Motorsports Hunter Patenaude Jeremy Beaulieu Malene Cottew — Elite Motorsports Theo Poirier Domenic Hegman — Kamden Duffy, Thomas Didier Flextoy Racing Evan Daudt — Inanna Hauger Caleb Stephenson Pflipsen Racing — Kellen Chapuran Caiden Pflipsen —

Independent Racers to Watch:

Ava McCurdy, Kenny Goike, Cole Goike, Jackson Goike, Victoria Dillon, Carter VanHorsigh, Colin Taggart, Ryder Hayes, Hayden Meyer, Shade Meyer, Parker Krumm, Brian Petersen, Adam Johnson, Martin Johansson, Tyson Kielman, Kendall Rose—and a growing field of rising Ski-Doo talent.

Event Details

Location: Ironwood, Michigan

Ironwood, Michigan Dates: December 12–13

December 12–13 Watch Live: FloRacing (subscription required)

As the riders line up for the first green flag of the season, eyes will surely be on the Ski-Doo fleet to see who sets the tone for the winter ahead. The snow is down, the field is stacked, and Ironwood is ready for a show.