The first weekend of February brought us the first week of the Canadian Snowcross Racing Association (CSRA) season. The CSRA came to Lindsay, Ontario bringing racers of all ages and abilities. The feature event is the Pro Open Division the winner claiming the Kawartha Cup. This year Dayco Canada sponsored all 3 on the podium. Ryan Hunt of Bailey’s Motorsports placed 3rd, Jake Weir of Country Corners came is 2nd and the winner was Taylor McCoy of McCoy’s Racing in cooperation with St. Onge Recreation. All three top finishers had Dayco belts on their sleds.

Dayco is a proud sponsor of the CSRA series supporting snowcross in Canada and grassroots of all snowmobile related events growing the snowmobile community. Dayco supports and sponsors many teams in the CSRA, oval racing, adventure trail events and other snowmobile related events across the country. We have recently launched a snowmobile belt to combat the environment, high speeds and hard acceleration and deceleration needed for racing. The all new Dayco Racing RPX™ belt, the official belt of the CSRA Snow Cross Racers was specifically engineered to provide maximum performance under the most extreme racing conditions. Beating the competition on the racecourse is just one of its several advantages. The RPX™ belt is made up of a specially blended polymer compound, making it the strongest aramid belt available in the market today.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco’s 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer specific performance requirements. Dayco’s world class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market’s need. We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 4,500 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the Company’s website at www.dayco.com