KLIM Unveils Men’s and Women’s Backcountry Athlete Teams

KLIM has once again come to the table well-armed with elite athletes by officially announcing its 2025 Men’s Backcountry Team (KBT) and the all-new Women’s Backcountry Team (KWBT). These rosters are stacked with some of the most recognized and respected riders in the world.

From the mountains to the racecourse, these athletes are not just pushing limits on their sleds, they’re also using their influence to champion avalanche awareness and promote responsible backcountry riding. Together with KLIM, they’ll be leading by example, showing riders everywhere how to have fun in the snow while keeping safety front and center.

“Launching the updated Men’s Backcountry Team and introducing a Women’s Backcountry Team is a huge step for us,” said Dustin Pancheri, KLIM’s Snow Athlete and Event Manager. “I’ve been fortunate to ride with each of these athletes, and I can tell you firsthand they’re the real deal. They live KLIM’s core values, inspire the community, and represent exactly what the sport of snowmobiling is all about.”

KLIM created the Backcountry Team in 2015 with a mission to enhance the riding experience while promoting avalanche education in the motorized community. Since then, the program has grown alongside KLIM’s partnership with the Avalanche Alliance, reinforcing the importance of safety on every ride. Each athlete on the Men’s and Women’s Backcountry Teams is Avalanche Level 1 Certified and committed to continued education.

The 2025 KLIM Backcountry Team

Chris Burandt

Dan Adams

Keith Curtis

Cole Willford

Jared Sessions

Matt Entz

Emil Ahrling

David McClure

Mason Rutledge

Cody McNolty

The 2025 KLIM Women’s Backcountry Team

Gabrielle Hockley

Julie-Ann Chapman

Shelley Balls

Taylor Anderson

Jen MacPherson

Iyla Edwards

Mandy Fabel

Between these two powerhouse teams, KLIM is backing some of the most talented riders on the planet. Whether they’re carving deep lines in untouched powder, competing at the highest levels, or teaching others how to ride safer and smarter, these athletes are shaping the future of the sport.