If You Want One, Don’t Wait

The longest-running snowmobile ever produced, Arctic Cat’s Kitty Cat, was built from 1972 until 2000, when it was retired in favor of larger more current 120cc snowmobiles. In its 28-year production run, the Kitty Cat was the first ride for many young snowmobilers. These mini sleds were rarely sold—they were saved for future generations or loaned out with the promise they’d be returned once the borrowing child outgrew it.

With Arctic Cat back on the gas and the plant running at full speed producing vehicles, the timing couldn’t be better to bring back the Kitty Cat (now a 4-stroke-123cc). While it’s not the original, it certainly looks the part. From the iconic retro leopard-print seat to the purple-and-silver trim, every detail nods to the past. Even the belly pan has been stickered to replicate the steel tunnel of 1972.

Only available for one year, this is the final edition—and collectors are scooping them up fast.