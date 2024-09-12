SKI-DOO RACERS LOOK TO DOMINATE ISOC SNOCROSS SEASON AGAIN, HILLCLIMB EFFORT RE-ALIGNS

• 70%-win rate in ISOC finals
Valcourt, Quebec, September 7, 2024 — Ski-Doo snowmobile racers have been dominating snocross race events for years, and the 2023-24 season proved once again which brand rules as they posted a phenomenal seventy percent win rate across all ISOC finals. The numbers verify the continual innovation and refinement of the Ski-Doo MXZ 600 RS E-TEC has led to the highest performing and most reliable platform that allows racers at all levels to succeed.
The ISOC season numbers were truly staggering for Ski-Doo racers:
• Won 113 out of the 162 finals
• In the three Pro classes (Pro Women, Pro-Lite and Pro) even more dominate with a 79%-win rate.
• Nine of thirteen ISOC class season championships.
Of course, all this success comes on the back of the great race teams offering support with mechanics, training and logistics to these talented and dedicated riders – kudos and thank you to all those that spend their weekends at the races (Ski-Doo knows you love the competition, adrenaline and excitement!).
2024 Ski-Doo ISOC Season Champions:
• Pro Lite – Crayden Dillon (Most improved Pro Award)
• Pro Women – Malene Cottew
• Sport – Brandon Nelson
• Sport Lite – Trenton Hilmerson
• Jr 14-15 – AJ Skogquist
• Jr 10-13 – Tavin Knudson
• Transition 9-13 – Jimmy Stanisich
• Transition 8-10 – Tripp Knudson
• Stock 200 – Jack Gelinas
Snocross Rinse and Repeat:
Bad news for the competition is that in the 2024-25 race season they can expect to face much of the same daunting teams and racers at each event – Including a fully healed and very determined Elias Ishoel. The five-time champ Ishoel has been clear; his goal is title number 6.
Pro Teams:
Warnert Racing: Jordan Lebel, Topi Posti, Dylan Lebel & Naeli Lebel
Scheuring Speed Sports: Gustav Sahlsten, Anson Scheele & Jimmy Stanisich
Thene Motorsports: Francis Pelletier, Crayden Dillon, Tanner Johnson
Skogquist Race Team: Elias Ishoel, AJ Skogquist, Wyatt Skogquist, Drew Freeland & Brady Freeland
One Three Motorsports: Hunter Patenaude, Jeremy Beaulieu, Malene Cottew
Elite Motorsports: Theo Poirier, Adam Ashline, Kamden Duffy, Ethan Boon, Beckum Pete, Matt Greenwood
Pflipsen Racing: Kellen Chapuran, Caiden Pflipsen
West Coast Customs Racing: Brandon Nelson, Lawrence Eeg
Flextoy / True North Racing: Evan Daudt, Dylan Roes, Caleb Stephenson, Cale Callan & Nikella Callan
Powers Motorsports: Troy Horbaty, Kendal Rose & Bryce Powers
London Recreational Racing: Noah Dalli, Victoria Dillon, Patrick Fenton, Justin Gaudet
Goodale Racing: Hailey Belanger, Kye & Trey Doran, Carter Van Horsigh, Adam Barr
Hilmerson Motorsports: Ava McCurdy & Trent Hilmerson
Team Members:
Kenny Goike, Cole & Jackson Goike, Josh Sheppard, Brian Petersen, Adam Johnson, Gavin Fleury, Tavin Knudson, Justin Blazevic, Larry Hayes, Maddy Anderson, Riley Johnson, Porter Jacklitch, Isaac St Onge, Taylor McCoy and more.
Hillclimb
In Hill Climb a new direction has emerged with a youth movement- the future is bright and they are fast – along with some seasoned pros. The Jackson Hole World Championship set the stage – where 14 out of 15 Semi-Pro racers that qualified for the finals were on a Ski-Doo. The dominating efforts of these racers and the Semi-Pro King Jhett Johnson is an indication that the focus of building the future is paying off. The team will be racing the Summit HCE, Freeride Turbo and Factory hand-built Mods made in the Valcourt Race Shop. The complete roster will be shared in October.
Cross-country
Christian Brothers has been a name synonymous with racing and winning. In the shortened COR XC season a new name was on top the leader board and that was Jesse Hallstrom. Winning the only two rounds held fueled the fire for the rookie Pro racer. He will return aboard the ultra-competitive Ski-Doo MXZ 600R Competition Package this season – the same sled anyone can buy.
Tyler Aklestad and Nick Olstad are two names that when you hear them, you hope you don’t have to race them. Easily the most prepared Iron Dog racers of this generation, they faced adversity last year and are looking to be on top after the 2500-mile race in February.
Oval
Oval will see the two-time World Champ Matt Goede back showing again the raw speed of the Ski-Doo MXZ 600 RS E-TEC. He will be joined in his fight with the always competitive Gunnar Sterne & up and comer Gavin Peterson.
