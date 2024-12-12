Team LaVallee’s 2025 Snocross Season Preview

December 10, Longville, MN — Team LaVallee, now in its 16th year as a Factory Polaris/Red Bull-backed race team, is excited to unveil its roster for the 2024/2025 Snocross season. Founded by owners Levi LaVallee and Glenn Kafka, the team is poised for an action-packed season with a strong mix of experienced professionals and rising talent. The 2024/2025 lineup includes: Adam Peterson (Pro Class)

Team LaVallee Ready to Dominate 2024/2025 Snocross Season

Team LaVallee is gearing up for a fierce 2024/2025 Snocross season, bringing a roster of talented riders ready to make their mark on the track. Veteran racers Adam Peterson and Ryley Bester will continue to lead the charge in the Pro class, while seasoned competitor Andy Lieders returns to the Pro Plus 30 category, bringing a wealth of experience to the team.

The team is also excited to introduce 14-year-old Cody Moras, who will make his Team LaVallee debut in the Jr. 14-15 and Sport Lite divisions. A rising star in the sport, Moras is poised to become a formidable contender in both classes.

“I’m so excited for this season and the opportunity to race with Team LaVallee,” said Moras, who hails from Prior Lake, MN.

Though young, Moras is no stranger to snowmobile racing, having started at the age of four. With years of experience already under his belt, he’s set to be a fierce competitor and a key figure for the future of the sport. Team LaVallee is looking forward to seeing his continued growth and success as he takes on the challenge of the Jr. 14-15 and Sport Lite classes this season.