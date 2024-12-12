Team LaVallee’s 2025 Snocross Season Preview

December 10, Longville, MN — Team LaVallee, now in its 16th year as a Factory Polaris/Red Bull-backed race team, is excited to unveil its roster for the 2024/2025 Snocross season. Founded by owners Levi LaVallee and Glenn Kafka, the team is poised for an action-packed season with a strong mix of experienced professionals and rising talent.
The 2024/2025 lineup includes:
- Adam Peterson (Pro Class)
- Ryley Bester (Pro Class)
- Andy Lieders (Pro Plus 30)
- Cody Moras (Jr 14-15 & Sport Lite, debuting in Grassroots racing)
Team LaVallee looks forward to another thrilling year on the Snocross circuit as it continues to build on its legacy of success.
Team LaVallee is gearing up for a fierce 2024/2025 Snocross season, bringing a roster of talented riders ready to make their mark on the track. Veteran racers Adam Peterson and Ryley Bester will continue to lead the charge in the Pro class, while seasoned competitor Andy Lieders returns to the Pro Plus 30 category, bringing a wealth of experience to the team.
The team is also excited to introduce 14-year-old Cody Moras, who will make his Team LaVallee debut in the Jr. 14-15 and Sport Lite divisions. A rising star in the sport, Moras is poised to become a formidable contender in both classes.
“I’m so excited for this season and the opportunity to race with Team LaVallee,” said Moras, who hails from Prior Lake, MN.
Though young, Moras is no stranger to snowmobile racing, having started at the age of four. With years of experience already under his belt, he’s set to be a fierce competitor and a key figure for the future of the sport. Team LaVallee is looking forward to seeing his continued growth and success as he takes on the challenge of the Jr. 14-15 and Sport Lite classes this season.
As Team LaVallee prepares to launch into its 16th Snocross season, the excitement is palpable. Owners Levi LaVallee and Glenn Kafka, alongside their talented riders, are ready for a thrilling year with a roster that blends seasoned professionals and promising new talent.
Levi LaVallee expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming season:
“We’re super excited for the upcoming season. Having our same crew return this year is something really special – there’s a unique chemistry and energy that comes with staying with the same core group. I’m especially excited to welcome Cody Moras as a satellite rider for our team. Cody brings a lot of talent and enthusiasm, and we’re committed to giving him all the right tools and support to make this season a winning one. It’s going to be an exciting start to what I believe and hope will be a fantastic season for Team LaVallee.”
The 2024/2025 Snocross season kicks off on December 13-14, 2024, in Ironwood, MI, and Team LaVallee is more than ready to make their mark. With veteran racers like Adam Peterson, Ryley Bester, and Andy Lieders, alongside the fresh energy of 14-year-old Cody Moras, the team is poised for an unforgettable season.
Stay tuned for more updates and race results as Team LaVallee aims for a strong start and a season full of triumphs.
About Team LaVallee:
Team LaVallee is a premier snocross team renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence, both on and off the track. With a reputation for success and a strong focus on nurturing talent at all levels, the team proudly supports both professional athletes and grassroots riders. Over the years, Team LaVallee has established itself as a powerhouse in the world of Snocross, consistently pushing the limits of performance and innovation.
Through its dedicated group of riders and exceptional team of supporters, Team LaVallee continues to inspire the next generation of snowmobile racing champions.
Photos © CrystalWallemPhotography & Papperazzi Imaging & Films