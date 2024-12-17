Team LaVallee Snocross Season Opener Recap

Longville, MN (December 17, 2024) The 2024-2025 Snocross Season kicked off this past weekend at the Mt. Zion Ski Hill in Ironwood, MI. It was two full days of racing, with the Dominator race starting things off on Friday night. The format for the Dominator is a head-to-head event that features both Pro and Pro Lite riders with a winner-takes-all style of racing and round 1 kicked off on Saturday. With ample amount of snow in Ironwood, race teams and race fans alike were in for an awesome start to the race season.

DOMINATOR (PRO)

Team LaVallee’s Pro riders Adam Peterson (#3) and Ryley Bester (#15) were both signed up and ready for the Dominator challenge in hopes of winning the $10,000 purse that Peterson had won back in 2021. Peterson and Bester both faced tough competition in the first round. At the start of their respective heats, neither rider was able to get off the line in first place. Both battled hard for the top spot, but ultimately, neither was able to secure first place, and they ended their races early Friday night.

ROUND 1 (PRO)

With the Dominator race in the rear view mirror, Peterson and Bester were ready to take on the full day of racing, in the same style of racing as last season; Triple Crown Format. In Round 1 of the Triple Crown, which was an 8-minute plus 1-lap race, both Bester and Peterson had tough starts, with Bester sitting mid-pack with 7th and Peterson in 9th. By the halfway point, Bester remained consistent in 7th, while Peterson had moved up to 8th. In the final results, Bester finished in 7th, and with a tough off Peterson dropped to 10th.

In Round 2 of the Triple Crown, Peterson ripped out of the gates on his Team LaVallee, Polaris, Red Bull sled and had a fantastic start, coming through the first corner in 2nd place. He continued to push for the lead, trying different lines, but a line change allowed two riders to sneak by. Despite this, Peterson kept his focus and finished in an impressive 4th place. Bester, who started in 6th place, rode smooth and consistently throughout the race, ultimately securing a strong 6th place finish.

For the Final race of the day, Triple Crown 3, Bester and Peterson came off of the line and into the first corner right next to one another moving into the 4th and 5th place spots. As the stacked 15 rider race went underway, Bester fell back a few spots but was able to maintain and ride a clean race and finished out in the solid 6th place spot. Peterson was battling throughout the entire race, keeping that 4th place position and with a couple laps to go, Peterson had a hard off which pushed him back to the 12th place spot. PRO Round 1 Overall: Peterson 10th and Bester 6th

PRO AM PLUS 30 (LIEDERS) ROUND 1 & 2

PRO AM Plus 2023 CHAMPION, Andy Lieders, was back for another exciting year of racing. Lieders ripped awesome holeshots throughout the two day national and as the veteran rider he is, rode smart, smooth and clean. With some tough-luck on Friday’s final with an early off, Lieders still continued to finish out in the 10th place spot. For Saturday, Lieders continued his winning ways with earning a 1st and 2nd place in his qualifying and taking home the win on Saturday night. What a great way to start the season! Congratulations Andy!

FRIDAY / PRO AM PLUS 30 ROUND 1

Round 1 Lieders: 3rd

Round 2 Lieders: 2nd

FINAL: 10th

SATURDAY / PRO AM PLUS 30 ROUND 2

Round 1 Lieders: 1st

Round 2 Lieders: 2nd

FINAL: 1st 🥇

JR 14-15 & SPOT LITE (MORAS) ROUND 1 & 2 New to Team LaVallee’s grassroots roster, 14-year-old Cody Moras had an outstanding weekend in Ironwood. With impressive holeshots throughout the weekend and a mix of aggressive and smart riding, Moras secured multiple 1st place finishes in his qualifiers. He also earned a solid 5th and 4th place finish in two of his four finals over the course of the two-day National. Moras made a strong impact on his Team LaVallee, Polaris sled, and we’re excited to see him continue building on this momentum. Congrats, Cody!

ROUND 1

FRIDAY / JR 14-15

Round 1 Moras: 3rd

Round 2 Moras: 1st

FINAL: 5th

FRIDAY / SPORT LITE

Round 1 Moras: 7th

Round 2 Moras: 1st

FINAL: 7th

ROUND 2

SATURDAY / JR 14-15

Round 1 Moras: 1st

Round 2 Moras: 1st

FINAL: 9th

SATURDAY / SPORT LITE

Round 1 Moras: 1st

Round 2 Moras: 1st

FINAL: 4th

UP NEXT: SHAKOPEE, MN NATIONAL

