FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Spire Outdoor Group Emerges: A Fresh Force in Outdoor Gear Distribution

Golden, BC (The Heart of Powersports Distribution) September 18, 2025 – The close of Mountain Sports Distribution (MSD) could have been the end of an era—but instead, it sparked a new beginning. From that wind-down emerged Spire Outdoor Group, Ltd., a company built to protect the legacy of trusted brands like Mountain Lab, Highmark Avalanche Airbags and KITebikes, while charting an ambitious new course.

Spire isn’t simply a distributor picking up where MSD left off. It’s a hybrid—part distribution powerhouse, part brand development studio—designed to keep these brands thriving at home and to grow them far beyond Canada’s borders. With eyes on building international distribution partnerships, Spire is committed to taking innovation born in the mountains of British Columbia to

outdoor communities worldwide.

Who Are We, Really?

Forget stuffy suits and jargon-laden promises. Spire Outdoor Group is built by people who breathe alpine air and ride wind whipped ridges. Co-owned by Chuck Gorton (founder of MSD, where he led for 15 years) and Stuart Britton (who’s been in the trenches at MSD for the past few winters and the Cranberry Fields of Atlantic Canada for the summers), this team knows what’s working—and what isn’t. Golden, BC remains home, anchored by a battle-tested crew: Patrick Winslow, Dorothée Sévigny, Tanya White and Jessica Joy.

What’s Next Spire is not a future promise—we’re already rolling. Our operations are up and running, our ecommerce sites are live and dealer bookings are shipping across Canada and the USA. Orders placed for Mountain Lab, Highmark and KITebikes are flowing out the door, and dealers can expect the same reliable service they’ve always counted on. Perhaps most exciting: product development is ramping back up (though our new ERP is super neato too). Spire is working hard to bring a new, modernHighmark avalanche airbag design to market for W25/26, continue with exciting new Mountain Lab product and get more wild kids (and less grown-ups in the warehouse) on our accessible KITebike Electric Balance Bikes. At the same time, we’re building for what’s ahead. From new dealer tools (including a streamlined B2B portal that launched 2025-09-18) to expanded product development and international distribution opportunities, the groundwork is being laid for the next phase of growth.

A Word to Dealers & the Outdoor Community

We’re not some corporate fat cats staring at spreadsheets and promoting synergy. The people at Spire are riders, sledders and mountain people who are busy building the kind of gear we actually want to use. Mountain Lab, Highmark and KITebikes aren’t just logos on a catalog—they’re brands we live and breathe, shaped by real days in the backcountry and late nights in the shop. We’re proud of what we make, proud of the people we work with and proud to keep things personal. Our goal? Gear that saves lives, fuels good times and helps our dealers’ businesses grow— without losing the soul that makes this industry fun.

Clutch Links

• www.SpireOutdoorGroup.com

• www.MountainLabGear.com / www.MountainLabGear.ca

• www.HighmarkAirbags.com / www.HighmarkAirbags.com

• www.KITe-bikes.com

Contact:

Spire Outdoor Group, Ltd.

802 9th St. N, Golden, BC

236.844.2774

spireoutdoorgroup.com